BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens jumped out to an early lead against the Los Angeles Rams with a rare sight for the Ravens and an all-too-familiar one for the Rams.

Ravens safety Chuck Clark's 17-yard interception return for a touchdown put Baltimore ahead 7-0 late in the first quarter. The Ravens entered Sunday's game with the second-fewest interceptions in the NFL with six. Baltimore had been one of seven teams without a defensive touchdown this season.

This marked the NFL-leading fourth pick-six of the season for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. It ties the most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a season for Stafford, who threw four in 2012. Stafford came to the Rams this offseason from the Detroit Lions. He was traded in exchange for multiple draft picks and quarterback Jared Goff, who had just four pick-sixes in five seasons with the Rams (2016-20).

On the Rams' second series of the game, Clark lined up in the slot against Odell Beckham Jr. before jumping to the inside and picking off a pass intended for tight end Tyler Higbee. This was Clark's first pick-six of his five-year career.

Clark then picked off Stafford on the next series.