Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase hauls in 69-yard deep ball vs. Chiefs for third TD of the day

CINCINNATI -- It might be a good idea to keep an eye on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Chase has been on an absolute tear in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He scored his third touchdown by streaking down the left sideline and exploiting space in Kansas City's defense for a 69-yard touchdown.

With the reception, the Bengals rookie moved to six catches for 180 yards and Cincinnati's first three touchdowns of the game.

Chase's 13 touchdowns are also now the most by a rookie since Randy Moss tallied 17 during his debut year in 1998.

JA'MARR CHASE FOR THE THIRD TIME.



6 CATCHES. 180 YARDS. 3 TDS.



📺: #KCvsCIN on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/5FLDyZuASN — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

Earlier, Chase showed why he was drafted with the fifth overall pick. The wide receiver unleashed some elite speed and scored a much-needed touchdown.

With Cincinnati trailing 14-0, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow found Chase open for a completion that was a first down at minimum. From there, Chase did the rest, racing down the field for a 72-yard touchdown to give the Bengals their first points and help cut the deficit in half.

According to NFL Next Gen, Chase reached a top speed of 21.74 mph, his fastest on any of his touches this season. It is also tied for 10th fastest of any ball carrier this season.