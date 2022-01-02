Scary moment for Washington as Ricky Seals-Jones collides with a camera operator on the sideline. (0:22)

LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones suffered a neck injury in a scary sideline collision and was ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Seals-Jones collided with a cameraman on the sidelines at the end of a play, causing him to fall and slam his head on the artificial turf that rings the playing field just in front of the stands. After several minutes, Seals-Jones was carted off the field. The cameraman was able to walk off with some help, raising his fist to the crowd.

Seals-Jones was hurt with 5 minutes, 48 seconds left in the second quarter with Washington leading 10-7. He was reaching for a pass attempt from quarterback Taylor Heinicke along the sidelines. Seals-Jones was in a full sprint and couldn't slow his momentum before crashing into the cameraman.

The injury further depletes Washington's offense. Logan Thomas, the starter at tight end, is out for the season. Running back Antonio Gibson and left guard Ereck Flowers are on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and receiver Curtis Samuel remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Seals-Jones has caught 30 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Washington still has rookies John Bates and Sammis Reyes at the position.