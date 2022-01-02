INDIANAPOLIS -- All Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton had to do was stand there and wait for the ball to come to him to give the Colts a 17-13 lead over the Las Vegas Raiders with 11:28 left in the third quarter Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz stepped up in the pocket to avoid the rush and then scrambled to his right before launching a pass down the field. The pass appeared intended for receiver Ashton Dulin just short of the goal line. Raiders defenders Tre'von Moehrig and Casey Hayward Jr. went up to try to intercept the pass only to collide into each other, causing the ball to carom back into the end zone to the waiting hands of Hilton for a 45-yard touchdown reception.

It wasn't how the Colts drew it up, but they'll gladly take it because it gave them their first lead in a game in which a win would lock up a playoff spot.