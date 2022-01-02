Robert Quinn takes down Mike Glennon in the fourth quarter, giving him 18 sacks this season, most in Bears' franchise history. (0:16)

CHICAGO -- Bears defensive end Robert Quinn set a franchise single-season sack record Sunday with his 18th takedown after he tackled New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon in the fourth quarter of Chicago's 29-3 win.

Quinn, 31, got close several times in the game before eventually beating left tackle Andrew Thomas for the strip sack (though the ball was recovered by the Giants).

Quinn broke former Super Bowl MVP Richard Dent's mark of 17.5 sacks set in 1984. He began the season with 5.5 sacks in his first seven games played and then went on a tear, recording at least one sack in his past eight games, including Sunday.

His best day came in late November when he recorded 3.5 sacks against the Baltimore Ravens.

Quinn was a first-round pick of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2011. He recorded 19 sacks for them in the 2013 season. He signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Bears before the 2020 season.