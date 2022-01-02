ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills are returning to the playoffs for the fourth time in the team's five years under coach Sean McDermott after clinching a postseason berth with a 29-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons and a Los Angeles Rams' 20-19 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Bills can now clinch the AFC East division title with a win over the New York Jets (4-12) at home in Week 18. Winning the division for a second straight year would mark the first time the Bills have done so in back-to-back years since 1988 to 1991.

The victory over the Falcons was thanks to the emergence of the Bills' rushing game in the second half. Quarterback Josh Allen and running back Devin Singletary each rushed for two touchdowns, and the Bills had a season-high 233 rushing yards.

Allen had one of his worst career passing performances, completing 11 of 26 passes for 120 yards and three interceptions. Allen is the first Bills starting quarterback to throw three interceptions and win since Drew Bledsoe in Week 12 of the 2004 season. He is also the first player to throw zero passing touchdowns, three interceptions and rush for two touchdowns since Mike Vick in 2005 against the Jets, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Now sitting at 10-6, Buffalo has had three straight 10-win seasons for the first time since it had at least 10 in four straight seasons from 1990 to 1993. The push to make the playoffs was assisted by a 33-21 win over the New England Patriots last week.

Buffalo entered Week 17 with a 99% chance of making the playoffs, per ESPN's Football Power Index. The Bills are most likely to finish with the No. 3 seed in the AFC (65.9% chance, per FPI, entering Week 17).