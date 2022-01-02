NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans (11-5) have clinched the AFC South Division title after defeating the Miami Dolphins (8-8) 34-3 on Sunday.

Ryan Tannehill completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 120 yards and two touchdowns against his former team to help the Titans secure their second AFC South title.

"Focusing on ourselves and what we have in front of us," Tannehill said about facing his former team. "I am thankful for my time in Miami. That was a special time of my life. I grew a lot there as a person and as a player."

The Titans have been AFC South champions in both of Tannehill's full seasons as the starting quarterback. Tennessee came out on top in the division despite losing Derrick Henry, whose 937 rushing yards led the NFL when he suffered a fractured foot in Week 8. D'Onta Foreman's 365 rushing yards helped fill in while Henry was gone.

Henry's injury was one of many that the Titans suffered. The Titans rostered 88 different players on game day this season. That's an NFL record.

Tennessee is now the No. 1 seed in the AFC after the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) lost to the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6). The Titans can clinch the top seed in the conference and a first-round bye if they defeat the Houston Texans (4-11) next Sunday at NRG Stadium.