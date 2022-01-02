LANDOVER, Md. -- A railing on the side of the tunnel leading to the visiting locker room at FedEx Field collapsed Sunday, causing several fans to fall and hit the ground as Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walked past. None of the fans appeared to be hurt or need treatment at the scene.

The Washington Football Team said in a statement that, "To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord. We're very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred."

One team official said it was an area for disabled people that has no seats and was designed for wheelchair access. The area the fans congregated in is designed to hold six individuals in wheelchairs plus six people accompanying them. The railing is not a load-bearing one and is therefore not designed to withstand hundreds of pounds leaning into it. According to the team official, a number of Eagles fans crowded into the platform as players walked off the field following Philadelphia's 20-16 win.

As a handful of them leaned over the railing -- trying to slap hands with Hurts -- it collapsed, and they fell approximately 6 feet to the ground, landing on the rail. Hurts sidestepped the falling fans and wasn't hit.

At least five fans fell, but all got back up quickly, one of whom was helped by Hurts. They surrounded a smiling Hurts, who put his arms around them as one of the men who fell tried to take a selfie. Security guards then intervened and directed the fans to return to the stands.

"I'm just happy everybody is safe from it. That's crazy stuff right there," Hurts said after the game. "That was a real dangerous situation. I'm just so happy everybody bounced back from it, it seemed like. Passionate Eagles fans. I love it."

Philadelphia improved to 9-7 and remains in the sixth playoff spot in the NFC. Washington (6-10) was eliminated from playoff contention.

It wasn't the way Washington wanted its home season to end. In a season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a pipe connected to rainwater storage broke and drenched a small section of fans.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.