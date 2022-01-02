ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals because of a left knee injury suffered while making a 21-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

Gallup's knee appeared to buckle as he turned to catch Dak Prescott's pass at the goal line. He clutched his knee after the officials ruled the catch was good. He was able to walk off the field but went immediately to the medical tent for further evaluation.

Gallup is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when the season ends.

He suffered a calf injury in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and missed seven games. He had 32 receptions for 409 yards and a touchdown entering Sunday and caught three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown against Arizona.

With Gallup out, the Cowboys will move Cedrick Wilson into the No. 3 receiver role opposite Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys managed to get along well without Gallup early in the season, but the first half has been a struggle vs. Arizona.

In last week's 56-14 romp against the Washington Football Team, the Cowboys had 42 points, 389 yards and 24 first downs in the first half. Against the Cardinals. They trail, 13-7, and have 162 yards and 11 first downs.

With a win, the Cowboys will continue to hold the No. 2 seed in the NFC because of their conference record in a tiebreaker over the Buccaneer and Los Angeles Rams. A loss to Arizona would drop them to the No. 4 seed with one week left in the regular season.