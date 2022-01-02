Los Angeles Chargers return man Andre Roberts was a yard deep in the end zone when the Denver Broncos kicked it to him. He ended the play with a 101-yard kickoff return touchdown to give the Chargers a 27-6 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Roberts' touchdown pretty much closed the door on the Broncos, who had just closed the deficit to 20-6 on a 23-yard field goal by Brandon McManus. An illegal formation penalty forced Denver to kick the field goal instead of going for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1 and set up Roberts' score.

With the touchdown, Roberts becomes the only active player with three kickoff return touchdowns and three punt return touchdowns in his career and only the 11th player since the 1970 merger to have three of each.