Cigar smokin' Joe Burrow is back again as Cincinnati Bengals win AFC North

Somewhere out there, LSU Tigers fans are smiling.

For the first time in six years, the Cincinnati Bengals are playoff bound after securing a 34-31 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. But it's what happened next that will resonate with supporters of the player formerly known as "Joe Burreaux."

Bengals quarterback and newly minted AFC North champion Joe Burrow smoked a victory cigar ... again.

In 2019, the Bayou's adopted son was famously photographed enjoying a post-win cigar outside the locker room at Mercedes-Benz Superdome after leading the Tigers to a 42-25 win over the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Adding to the sense of nostalgia, Sunday's celebratory cigar was enjoyed alongside Burrow's former LSU teammate and current Bengals standout wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (third slide):

The Burrow-Chase connection has been in full effect all season. Chase had 11 catches for 266 yards -- which set the franchise record for a single game -- and scored three touchdowns in the Week 17 win.

The Bengals will face the Cleveland Browns on the road in their regular-season finale on Jan. 9.