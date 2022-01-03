Here's the 'Nifty 50s' post game takeaway from Nissan Stadium after the Titans 34-3 win over the Dolphins. Video by Turron Davenport (0:58)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans season-ticket holder Chad Davis experienced the thrill of seeing his team secure its second AFC South title with a 34-3 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

The euphoria came to a screeching halt an hour into his drive back home to Charleston, Tennessee, when Davis discovered that he had lost his wedding ring. Davis' ring is a navy blue tungsten band that his wife, Jess, had custom-made for him because of his love for the Titans. The ring has the team logo engraved on it.

Jess normally goes to the Titans' games, but she didn't attend Sunday due to the inclement weather. For Chad, it was stressful ride home knowing he'd have to break the news to her that he lost his ring.

"I was sick to my stomach," Chad Davis told ESPN. "I got home and told my wife. She gave me a lot of crap about it jokingly and told me told remind her in the morning to try and order another one."

At the urging of his son, Davis shared on post on Twitter about the lost ring and asked if anyone had found it. The post blew up, and the Titans caught wind of the lost ring. The team sent a crew to search for the ring in the area near where Davis was sitting at the game.

Titans president Burke Nihill replied to Davis' tweet by saying the ring was found. Davis woke up to several text messages from fellow Titans fans who also relayed the message.

All good, Chad. Someone will be in touch about how to get it back to you. 👊🏼 https://t.co/2TdYr4w9MV pic.twitter.com/w49vtTrZzB — Burke Nihill (@BurkeNihill) January 3, 2022

Titans senior director of stadium events Ashley Stokely emailed Davis with directions about how to get his ring back. Davis lives more than two hours from the stadium but has friends who live in Nashville who planned to pick the ring up and send it back to him via overnight mail.

This experience surely strengthened his love for the Titans. Davis has been a Titans fan since the team moved to Memphis in 1997. He became season-ticket holder two years ago after his wife got him tickets as a Valentine's Day present.

"It was instant love for me, an NFL team that I could actually go see play," Davis said. "The Titans fans, the organization, they're just the absolute best. I have nothing but love for them. I have ink in my arm. I've bled for these Titans!"