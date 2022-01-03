Michael Gallup makes a tough back-shoulder catch for a Cowboys touchdown, but he is injured on the play and leaves the game. (0:29)

Tests confirmed that Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Gallup, who received the results of his MRI on Monday, suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals and left AT&T Stadium on crutches. His left knee appeared to buckle as he turned to catch a 21-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott.

Gallup, who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the season, had 35 catches for 445 yards and 2 touchdowns as the No. 3 receiver opposite Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. He had missed seven games after suffering a calf injury in the season opener.

Cedrick Wilson replaced Gallup following Sunday's injury and caught six passes for 35 yards and a touchdown, and he also threw a 31-yard pass to Tony Pollard.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.