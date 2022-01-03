D'Onta Foreman takes the handoff and finds his way into the end zone to extend the Titans' lead. (0:17)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Help may soon be on the way for the Tennessee Titans in the form of running back Derrick Henry.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that the team has discussed Henry being designated for return from injured reserve this week, which would allow him to practice.

"We've discussed it," Vrabel said. "We'll see where that goes. He [Henry] is doing some work today and we'll see when that window opens and probably make a decision midweek."

The Titans will have a 21-day practice window to activate Henry once he's designated for return to practice. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Sunday that Henry was on the practice field last week jogging in cleats. Henry fractured his foot early in the Titans' 34-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. He had foot surgery on Nov 1. The injury typically has a six- to- 10 week recovery time period.

Henry's 219 carries for 937 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns at the time of his injury led the NFL in each category. Despite missing eight games, Henry currently ranks sixth in rushing and is tied with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts for sixth in rushing touchdowns.

Tennessee has gone to a committee of backs led by D'Onta Foreman, who has 112 carries for 437 yards and three touchdowns in eight games. The Titans are currently the top seed in the AFC and can clinch home-field advantage with a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Titans don't have any definite plans to play Henry in Week 18. But there is a belief within the building that he will be back in time for the playoffs, especially if they get the first-round bye.

Vrabel also said Monday that tight end MyCole Pruitt will be out for an extended period. Vrabel added that Pruitt is having surgery on his ankle Monday.

Pruitt suffered a gruesome ankle injury when he got rolled on in a pile late in the Titans' 34-3 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. For the season, Pruitt has 14 receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

Vrabel said the Titans will look at all possibilities to replace Pruitt including Geoff Swaim, Anthony Firkser and practice squad tight end Austin Fort.