PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles placed 12 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, including defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, center Jason Kelce, tight ends Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll, running backs Jordan Howard and Boston Scott, safeties Rodney McLeod and Marcus Epps, linebackers Genard Avery and Alex Singleton, cornerback Avonte Maddox and guard Nate Herbig.

Every player is either a starter or has played significant snaps this season for the Eagles, who clinched a playoff berth Sunday after beating the Washington Football Team 20-16.

Their Week 18 home matchup on Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys could impact the Eagles' overall seeding -- they will either be the No. 6 or 7 seed in the NFC playoffs -- but a win does not guarantee better positioning.

Coach Nick Sirianni said earlier Monday that he has not decided whether he will rest some of his starters against Dallas.

"We're talking through all that still. We haven't decided anything there yet," he said.

The NFL and NFLPA changed their return-to-play COVID-19 protocols to make it easier for players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic to return to practice and games. It is possible for those placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday to play in Saturday's game against Dallas.

The Eagles have 16 players on the reserve/COVID list, with the latest group joining receivers John Hightower and KeeSean Johnson, tight end Noah Togiai and cornerback Craig James.