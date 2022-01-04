Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been issued a citation charging him with misdemeanor assault after an altercation with an employee at a Walgreens in Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident took place Sunday night at the Walgreens location at approximately 8 p.m. CT after a verbal altercation between the 20-year-old male employee and some individuals that had entered the store. The subjects then re-entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone and then was involved with a physical altercation with the employee before leaving.

"Due to the victim being assaulted, the defendant is being charged with assault-fear of bodily injury," the MNPD said in its statement Tuesday, citing the citation that was issued.

MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron told The Tennessean that the employee allegedly was using his phone to film during the incident. The male employee was treated after suffering a cut on his forehead and a female employee was treated after suffering a cut on her hand, Aaron told the newspaper.

Dupree must report for booking on the citation in three weeks.

The Nashville PD said in the statement that the citation was issued after consultation with the District Attorney's Office. Dupree and his attorney met with detectives on Tuesday morning. Dupree's attorney also met with detectives on Monday.

The Titans said in a statement that they "are aware of the situation and are gathering additional information."

Dupree, 28, is in his first season with the Titans after signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract as a free agent in March.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.