Several NFL playoff spots are still in play in Week 18, along with a couple of division titles. We're projecting the final 14 postseason teams and their seedings all day long -- along with the two-team race for the NFL draft's top pick.

Six divisions are already clinched, and the No. 1 seed in the NFC belongs to the Packers. But the AFC East crown is up for grabs between the Bills and Patriots, and the Rams are trying to hold off the Cardinals for the NFC West title. Five teams are battling for the last two playoff spots in the AFC, and the 49ers and Saints are in a final-day battle for the last NFC wild-card berth. Meanwhile, the Titans need a win to beat out the Chiefs for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Lastly, on the other side of the standings, the Jaguars and Lions each have a chance at the No. 1 pick in April's draft.

We're live tracking the playoff picture -- in both the AFC and the NFC -- and the race for the No. 1 draft pick on Sunday. We will update playoff chances and projected seedings from ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) periodically throughout the 14-game slate, showing how the playoff landscape is changing as games are played. Clinching scenarios are provided for each team, as well. Keep checking back all day long for the most up-to-date view of the playoff teams and seedings based on those FPI projections.

LAST UPDATED: Sunday, noon ET

Teams in contention:

Top draft pick watch:

Projected AFC playoff standings

What Tennessee has already clinched: The Titans are in the playoffs, and they won the AFC South crown in Week 17 for their second straight division title.

What's at stake for the Titans on Sunday: If the Titans beat Houston, they are the AFC's top seed. If not, the Chiefs will claim the No. 1 spot in the AFC. Tennessee can finish anywhere from No. 1 to No. 4.

What ESPN's FPI is saying: Tennessee has a 74% chance to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Follow games that matter: TEN-HOU (1 p.m. ET)

Current projected wild-card game matchup: Bye

What Kansas City has already clinched: The Chiefs are in the playoffs and are the AFC West champions for the sixth consecutive season. On Saturday, they finished off their regular season with a 28-24 win over the Broncos to ensure at least the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

What's at stake for the Chiefs on Sunday: The Titans hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs, so Kansas City needs a Tennessee loss to finish atop the AFC.

What ESPN's FPI is saying: Kansas City has a 26% chance to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Follow games that matter: TEN-HOU (1 p.m. ET)

Current projected wild-card game matchup: vs. Chargers

What Buffalo has already clinched: The Bills secured a playoff spot in Week 17.

What's at stake for the Bills on Sunday: Buffalo can't finish with the top seed in the AFC, but it can win the AFC East through either of two simple routes. A win over the Jets hands them the division title, as does a Patriots loss to Miami.

What ESPN's FPI is saying: Buffalo has a 95% chance to win the AFC East.

Follow games that matter: NYJ-BUF (4:25 p.m. ET) | NE-MIA (4:25 p.m. ET)

Current projected wild-card game matchup: vs. Colts

What Cincinnati has already clinched: The Bengals are in the playoffs after winning the AFC North in Week 17. It's their first playoff berth and first division title since 2015.

What's at stake for the Bengals on Sunday: Not a whole lot. Cincinnati can't get the No. 1 seed after Kansas City's victory on Saturday, and it can finish No. 2, No. 3 or No. 4 in the conference.

Follow games that matter: CIN-CLE (1 p.m. ET)

Current projected wild-card game matchup: vs. Patriots

What New England has already clinched: The Patriots are in the playoffs, returning after a one-year hiatus.

What's at stake for the Patriots on Sunday: If New England beats Miami and the Bills lose to the Jets, the Patriots would jump into the top four seeds and win the AFC East for the 12th time in the past 13 seasons.

What ESPN's FPI is saying: The Patriots have a 5% chance to win the AFC East.

Follow games that matter: NE-MIA (4:25 p.m. ET) | NYJ-BUF (4:25 p.m. ET)

Current projected wild-card game matchup: at Bengals

What Indianapolis has already clinched: Nothing yet. Indy is eliminated from AFC South contention, so it's wild-card berth or bust for the Colts.

What's at stake for the Colts on Sunday: It's win and in for the Colts, but they'd also make the AFC's top seven with a Steelers loss, a Chargers loss and a Dolphins win.

What ESPN's FPI is saying: Indianapolis has an 81% chance to make the playoffs.

Follow games that matter: IND-JAX (1 p.m. ET) | PIT-BAL (1 p.m. ET) | LAC-LV (8:20 p.m. ET) | NE-MIA (4:25 p.m. ET)

Current projected wild-card game matchup: at Bills

What Los Angeles has already clinched: Nothing yet. The Chargers can't win the AFC West, but they still have plenty of hope for a wild-card spot.

What's at stake for the Chargers on Sunday: Los Angeles controls its fate. Regardless of other results, the Chargers will make the playoffs if they win or tie. But a loss eliminates them.

What ESPN's FPI is saying: Los Angeles has a 59% chance to make the playoffs.

Follow games that matter: LAC-LV (8:20 p.m. ET)

Current projected wild-card game matchup: at Chiefs

Currently projected outside of the playoffs

What Las Vegas has already clinched: Nothing yet. The Raiders can't win the AFC West, but a playoff spot is very much still on the table.

What's at stake for the Raiders on Sunday: Las Vegas can clinch the playoffs with either (A) a win, (B) a tie and a Colts loss or (C) losses by the Colts and Steelers.

What ESPN's FPI is saying: The Raiders have a 48% chance to make the playoffs.

Follow games that matter: LAC-LV (8:20 p.m. ET) | IND-JAX (1 p.m. ET) | PIT-BAL (1 p.m. ET)

What Pittsburgh has already clinched: Nothing yet. The Steelers can't win the AFC North, and they need some help to get into the playoffs.

What's at stake for the Steelers on Sunday: To reach the playoffs, Pittsburgh needs a win and a Colts loss. But it also needs Sunday night's Chargers-Raiders game to not end in a tie.

What ESPN's FPI is saying: The Steelers have an 9% chance to make the playoffs.

Follow games that matter: PIT-BAL (1 p.m. ET) | IND-JAX (1 p.m. ET) | LAC-LV (8:20 p.m. ET)

What Baltimore has already clinched: Nothing yet. The Ravens can't win the AFC North, and even if they win on Sunday, they need additional help to make the postseason field.

What's at stake for the Ravens on Sunday: To make the playoffs, Baltimore needs a win and a trio of losses -- by the Colts, Chargers and Dolphins.

What ESPN's FPI is saying: The Ravens have a 3% chance to make the playoffs.

Follow games that matter: PIT-BAL (1 p.m. ET) | IND-JAX (1 p.m. ET) | LAC-LV (8:20 p.m. ET) | NE-MIA (4:25 p.m. ET)

Projected NFC playoff standings

What Green Bay has already clinched: The Packers can relax in Week 18. They won the NFC North and clinched the conference's No. 1 seed -- which includes a bye in the wild-card round. Win or lose at Detroit, Green Bay will be the NFC's top team going into the playoffs and will not play until the divisional round on the weekend of Jan. 22-23.

Follow games that matter: GB-DET (1 p.m. ET)

Wild-card game matchup: Bye

What Los Angeles has already clinched: The Rams are in the playoffs, but they haven't yet secured the division title.

What's at stake for the Rams on Sunday: L.A. can win the NFC West with a win or a Cardinals loss. The Rams cannot win the conference's top seed, though. They will finish no higher than No. 2 and no lower than No. 5 in the conference.

What ESPN's FPI is saying: The Rams have a 75% chance to win the NFC West.

Follow games that matter: SF-LAR (4:25 p.m. ET) | SEA-ARI (4:25 p.m. ET)

Current projected wild-card game matchup: vs. Eagles

What Tampa Bay has already clinched: The Buccaneers are in the playoffs and are the NFC South champions for the first time since 2007.

What's at stake for the Buccaneers on Sunday: Not a lot. The Buccaneers could finish No. 2, No. 3 or No. 4 in the conference -- but the top seed is not an option.

Follow games that matter: CAR-TB (4:25 p.m. ET)

Current projected wild-card game matchup: vs. 49ers

What Dallas has already clinched: The Cowboys are NFC East champions for the fourth time in the past eight seasons. They finished their regular season with a 51-26 win against the Eagles on Saturday.

What's at stake for the Cowboys on Sunday: Dallas can't earn the NFC's top seed, and it will finish somewhere from No. 2 to No. 4 in the conference standings.

Current projected wild-card game matchup: vs. Cardinals

What Arizona has already clinched: The Cardinals are in the playoffs, and it can still win the NFC West.

What's at stake for the Cardinals on Sunday: To win the division, Arizona needs a win and a Rams loss. But even if it wins the NFC West, it can't earn the conference's top seed.

What ESPN's FPI is saying: The Cardinals have a 25% chance to win the NFC West.

Follow games that matter: SEA-ARI (4:25 p.m. ET) | SF-LAR (4:25 p.m. ET)

Current projected wild-card game matchup: at Cowboys

What San Francisco has already clinched: Nothing yet. The Niners are seeking the final wild-card spot in the NFC.

What's at stake for the 49ers on Sunday: If the Niners win, they are in. If they lose, they need the Saints to also lose. San Francisco can only finish in the No. 6 spot if it makes the playoffs.

What ESPN's FPI is saying: San Francisco has an 62% chance to make the playoffs.

Follow games that matter: SF-LAR (4:25 p.m. ET) | NO-ATL (4:25 p.m. ET)

Current projected wild-card game matchup: at Buccaneers

What Philadelphia has already clinched: The Eagles are in the playoffs. They closed out their regular season with a 51-26 loss to the Cowboys on Saturday.

What's at stake for the Eagles on Sunday: Not much. Philadelphia can't win the NFC East, and it will finish with either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed.

Current projected wild-card game matchup: at Rams

Currently projected outside of the playoffs

What New Orleans has already clinched: Nothing yet, and the Saints do not control their playoff destiny.

What's at stake for the Saints on Sunday: First, the Saints need to win. Second, they need the 49ers to lose. If both of those things happen, New Orleans is in and would be the No. 7 seed.

What ESPN's FPI is saying: New Orleans has an 38% chance to make the playoffs.

Follow games that matter: NO-ATL (4:25 p.m. ET) | SF-LAR (4:25 p.m. ET)

Draft positioning

FPI chance to earn No. 1 pick: 84%

How the Jaguars clinch the top pick: The Jaguars clinch with a loss or a Lions win.

Follow games that matter: IND-JAX (1 p.m. ET) | GB-DET (1 p.m. ET)

FPI chance to earn No. 1 pick: 16%

How the Lions clinch the top pick: The Lions claim the top draft spot if they lose and the Jaguars win.

Follow games that matter: GB-DET (1 p.m. ET) | IND-JAX (1 p.m. ET)