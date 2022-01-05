CINCINNATI -- Bengals running back Joe Mixon tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will not play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mixon's test result came back Wednesday, sources said, and he becomes the seventh Bengals player on the active roster to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Four starters -- safety Vonn Bell, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, left guard Quinton Spain and center Trey Hopkins -- were placed on the list Tuesday.

Mixon ranks second in the NFL this season with 1,205 rushing yards on 292 attempts -- an average of 4.1 yards per carry -- with 13 touchdowns, which ranks fourth among rushers. He also has caught 42 passes for 314 yards and 3 TDs.

He joined Hendrickson and rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase as first-time Pro Bowl selections this season. The Bengals (10-6) clinched the AFC North title this past Sunday to secure their first playoff berth since 2015.

The Bengals (10-6) are currently in the No. 3 spot in the AFC playoff seedings, having clinched the AFC North. They have two scenarios where they could clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed, with both requiring a victory vs. the Browns coupled with losses by the Titans and Chiefs. In addition, Cincinnati would also need the Bills to beat the Jets or the Patriots to lose or tie vs. Miami.