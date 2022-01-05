CHICAGO -- Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start the Chicago Bears' season finale at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday after missing the past two games because of an ankle injury, head coach Matt Nagy announced on Wednesday.

The Bears say Fields has improved enough to practice all week and their intention is to play him. He'll be the third different starting quarterback in three weeks after Nick Foles and Andy Dalton led the team to victories over the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants, respectively.

Fields will be starting his 11th game this season. The Bears are 2-8 in his previous 10 starts, losing the past seven with him under center. He has thrown seven touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

"He's done everything that we've asked of him to do this year in the developmental part," Nagy said.

Nagy could be coaching Fields for the last time but refutes any reports that he has already been told his fate. The Bears are 6-10 this season under the fourth-year head coach.

"That has not been told to me," Nagy said. "I haven't been told anything. I'm a pretty good source to ask. Call me up and ask me. I'm a pretty good source."