          NFL playoff clinching scenarios, schedule and seeding for Week 18: Final NFC and AFC wild-card spots, division titles on the line

          Should the Packers let Aaron Rodgers play in Week 18? (2:20)

          Mike Tannenbaum feels there's a zero percent chance the Packers should let Aaron Rodgers play against the Lions in Week 18. (2:20)

          7:00 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season is upon us. The playoff picture is quite a bit clearer than it was even one week ago -- with a number of spots clinched in Week 17 -- but there are many questions to be answered as the postseason bracket is filled up.

          In the NFC, six teams have already clinched spots, including the Packers (the No. 1 seed) and division champion Buccaneers and Cowboys. The NFC West title remains up for grabs, as does the last wild-card spot, with two clubs looking to clinch.

          Over in the AFC, the Titans, Chiefs and Bengals have clinched their respective divisions, while the Bills and Patriots look to grab the AFC East title. Four teams remain in play for the No. 1 seed, with five others vying for the remaining two wild-card spots.

          There's still a lot to play for, starting with two Saturday games and ending Sunday night with a win-and-you're-in game between the Chargers and Raiders. Here's the full Week 18 schedule, along with the clinching scenarios for the teams still in the hunt.

          WEEK 18 SCHEDULE

          Saturday

          4:30 p.m. ET

          Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

          8:15 p.m. ET

          Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

          Sunday

          1 p.m. ET

          Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
          Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
          Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
          Washington Football Team at New York Giants
          Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
          Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
          Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

          4:25 p.m. ET

          New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
          New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
          San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
          New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
          Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
          Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          8:20 p.m. ET

          Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

          CURRENT PLAYOFF PICTURE

          NFC

          Six teams have already clinched playoff berths: GB, LAR, TB, DAL, ARI and PHI

          (1) Packers: First-round bye
          (7) Eagles at (2) Rams
          (6) 49ers at (3) Buccaneers
          (5) Cardinals at (4) Cowboys

          AFC

          Five teams have already clinched playoff berths: TEN, KC, CIN, BUF and NE

          (1) Titans: First-round bye
          (7) Chargers at (2) Chiefs
          (6) Colts at (3) Bengals
          (5) Patriots at (4) Bills

          WEEK 18 PLAYOFF CLINCHING AND SEEDING SCENARIOS

          For many teams, it is a good thing there is one more week of the season. Some are looking to squeeze into the playoffs as others try to gain positioning and clinch their division. Here are the clinching scenarios:

          Race for NFC playoff spots

          1. Saints clinch with win and 49ers loss

          2. 49ers clinch with win or Saints loss

          Race for NFC West title

          1. Cardinals clinch NFC West with win and Rams loss

          2. Rams clinch NFC West with win or Cardinals loss

          Race for AFC playoff berths

          Ravens clinch with

          1. Win and Colts loss and Chargers loss and Dolphins loss

          Colts clinch with:

          1. Win or

          2. Steelers loss and Chargers loss and Dolphins win

          Raiders clinch with:

          1. Win or

          2. Tie and Colts loss or

          3. Colts loss and Steelers loss

          Chargers clinch with:

          1. Win or

          2. Tie

          Steelers clinch with:

          1. Win and Colts loss and Chargers-Raiders doesn't end in tie

          1:11

          Orlovsky: Colts the team 'best-built' to beat the Chiefs

          Dan Orlovsky breaks down why he thinks the Colts have the best formula to knock off the Chiefs in the AFC playoffs.

          Race for AFC No. 1 seed (and first-round bye)

          Titans clinch with:

          1. Win or

          2. Chiefs loss and Bengals loss and Patriots loss or

          3. Chiefs loss and Bengals loss and Bills win

          Chiefs clinch with:

          1. Win and Titans loss

          Bengals clinch with:

          1. Win and Titans loss and Chiefs loss and Patriots loss or

          2. Win and Titans loss and Chiefs loss and Bills win

          Patriots clinch with:

          1. Win and Bills loss and Titans loss and Chiefs loss

          Race for AFC East title

          1. Bills clinch with win or Patriots loss

          2. Patriots clinch with win and Bills loss