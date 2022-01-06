SEATTLE -- A week after acknowledging his uncertain future with the Seahawks, All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner struck a more hopeful tune Wednesday, saying he has "a lot of optimism" that he'll be back in 2022 for an 11th season in Seattle.

Wagner said he hasn't given up on the possibility of playing in the team's season finale either, saying he's going to get "as much treatment as I possibly can" on his sprained knee in the hopes of suiting up Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

"I'm going to take it one day at a time," said Wagner, who hurt his knee on the opening play of the Seahawks' blowout win last week over the Detroit Lions and didn't return. "I have a lot of days before Sunday and we're going to see what happens."

Last week, Wagner answered in the affirmative when asked if he has wondered whether he'll be back with the Seahawks next season given his huge cap number. The Seahawks' defensive captain and longest-tenured player (along with quarterback Russell Wilson) said there's "obviously" going to be some changes on the heels of Seattle suffering double-digit losses for the first time since 2009 and added, "Whether or not I'm part of those changes, I don't know."

On Wednesday, Wagner was asked if that uncertainty has given him any more incentive to play Sunday.

"Not really, because in my mind I don't feel like this is my last time," he said. "I don't feel like this is my last time putting on a Seahawks uniform. I don't feel like this is my last time doing that. I understand there is a business side to this, but there is a lot of optimism on my end that I'll be back. So I'm not worried about it. Obviously, I can't control everything. I can only control my part. And my part on this is I feel like I love this city. I love this team. I love the Seahawks. So I always wanted to be a part of a franchise's good times and bad times and every time. So this is a team that I would love to be able to be a part of for a very, very long time.

"So on my end, that's where I'm at, that I'm a Seahawk until they tell me I'm not. So that's my mindset. So I don't see it as that was my last game or this next game could be my next game."

Wagner, 31, serves as his own agent and negotiated his three-year, $54 million extension in 2019, then a record for off-the-ball linebackers in terms of annual average. He's scheduled to count $20.35 million against the salary cap next season -- second on the team to Wilson's $37 million cap hit for 2022 -- in what's scheduled to be the final year of that deal. None of the $16.6 million Wagner could earn next season is guaranteed.

Wagner was asked what gives him optimism that he'll be back next year.

"I would like to say that I'm a pretty good businessman and I would like to say I have a lot of respect here," Wagner said. "So I'm just going to go into my businessman mentality and work some stuff out."

Asked whether that means he'd be amenable to working out a different contract with Seattle, Wagner said with a smile: "I didn't say that. ... I said I'm a businessman. That's all I said. Put my business cap on. I did not say I'm doing all that."

Wagner was named to the Pro Bowl for an eight straight season last month, and he could be a first-team All-Pro for the seventh time.

Wagner is the Seahawks' all-time tackles leader and broke his own franchise record for tackles in a season two weeks ago. His 170 tackles were leading the league until last week, when he was overtaken by the Atlanta Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun (179).

Wagner hadn't missed a snap this season until he was hurt against Detroit when his foot slipped as he tried to plant on the wet turf at Lumen Field. He tried to return for the next snap following the injury timeout but had to miss at least one play per NFL rules. That's when the Seahawks decided to take him to the locker room for evaluation and ultimately kept him there for the remainder of the game.

Coach Pete Carroll called it a sprained knee capsule and said the injury wouldn't require surgery. He said the team is keeping its fingers crossed that he can play Sunday.

As expected, Wagner didn't practice Wednesday.

"I just want to thank everybody that reached out," he said. "I'm good. Ain't got to worry about nothing. It's not serious. I'm grateful that I do yoga. I just learned that I can do the splits if I want to."