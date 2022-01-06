OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Ravens placed Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard on injured reserve Thursday, which means Baltimore will be without one of its top blockers for the must-win game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Ricard, who was named to his third straight Pro Bowl, has been dealing with a knee injury over the past month. He had missed three consecutive games before playing 28 snaps in the 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend.

Undrafted out of Maine in 2017, Ricard is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The setback continues an injury-filled season for Baltimore, which has now placed 25 players on injured reserve at some point this season. Ricard is the fourth Pro Bowl player currently on the Ravens' IR, joining offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. The Ravens also placed tight end Nick Boyle on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice for a second straight day with a right ankle injury. He has practiced once in the last 25 days.

The Ravens (8-8) have slim playoff hopes heading into the regular-season finale. In addition to beating the Steelers (8-7-1), Baltimore needs three teams (the Colts, Chargers and Dolphins) to lose.