GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said he plans to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars about their head-coaching vacancy next week.

The Packers (13-3) have clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed and lone first-round playoff bye, so they won't be playing when the postseason begins next week.

"I owed it to this organization, all these players, we wanted to wrap up that No. 1 seed," Hackett said Thursday. "That was so important to do. And it's absolutely an honor to be even considered for something like this. So we're going to do it during the bye because we wrapped up that No. 1 seed. We're really excited about that opportunity. I mean, it's a dream for any football coach to even have an opportunity to potentially become a head coach."

Hackett, 42, was the Jaguars' quarterbacks coach from 2015 to 2016 and offensive coordinator from 2016 to 2018 before getting fired in the middle of the 2018 season. The Jaguars reached the AFC Championship Game in the 2017 season.

The Jaguars (2-14) fired Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 and have been searching for his successor while interim coach Darrell Bevell finishes up the season.

They interviewed former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson last week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles on Monday and former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts coach Jim Caldwell on Tuesday.

The Jaguars also have requested interviews with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.