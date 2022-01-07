After missing the past two games, quarterback Jared Goff is "probable" to play in the Detroit Lions' regular-season finale against Green Bay Packers on Sunday, according to coach Dan Campbell.

Goff missed last week's game at Seattle with a knee injury and was sidelined Dec. 26 at Atlanta after testing positive for COVID-19. Goff returned to practice on a limited basis this week and has progressed each day.

"He's got back in the rhythm Wednesday, I thought yesterday he looked even better, and we expect him to continue to improve today, so I think we'll see Goff this weekend," Campbell said.

Goff described his knee injury as a bone bruise. The Lions staff implemented pain management tactics to try to avoid any setbacks entering the final week.

Without Goff, the Lions started backup Tim Boyle and dropped back-to-back games.

Goff is placing importance on having a strong performance against the Packers, who have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, to go into the offseason.

"I think especially against the team we're playing with Green Bay, who knows what they're going to do with their starters and whatnot," Goff said. "But by all accounts, they're the top team in the league right now, and if we're able to play a good game and come out with a win, it'd be pretty special to finish the season that way, and that's how we're looking at it."