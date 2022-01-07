OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley will start Sunday's regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach John Harbaugh said Friday.
Huntley will fill in for Lamar Jackson, who will miss his fourth straight game with a right ankle injury. This marks Huntley's third start in the past four weeks.
The Ravens are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive. In addition to beating the Steelers, Baltimore needs three teams -- the Chargers, Colts and Dolphins -- to all lose in order to clinch a playoff berth. The last time the Ravens failed to make the playoffs is 2017.