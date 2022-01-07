Domonique Foxworth finds it hard to be sympathetic toward Antonio Brown or the Buccaneers. (1:50)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, who led the team with 10 sacks this season prior to suffering a knee injury in Week 16, will be out again this week due to the injury and testing positive for COVID-19, coach Bruce Arians announced Friday. The team has not placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list but the move is forthcoming.

The Bucs' other starting outside linebacker, Jason Pierre-Paul, will once again be out as well, having missed the past two weeks with a torn rotator cuff that's hampered him all season.

Running back Ronald Jones, who suffered an ankle injury against the New York Jets last week, will also be out on Sunday against the Panthers. Jones had a walking boot on early this week but has since shed it.

"We'll have to wait and see on RoJo's ankle because he can run straight but he still can't cut," Arians said.

Cornerback Rashard Robinson (groin) and wide receiver Justin Watson (quadriceps) will also miss the regular-season finale. Cornerback Richard Sherman is doubtful with an Achilles injury.

Arians said running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who suffered bruised ribs against the Jets, will be ready to go.

Despite the injuries, Arians said Friday, "Hopefully we'll have almost everybody back defensively next week."

He also delivered promising news on running back Leonard Fournette, who is still on injured reserve but did some work with the training staff on the sideline this week during practice, as did running back Giovani Bernard.

"I'm pretty sure Lenny will be ready to go," Arians said.