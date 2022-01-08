Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Sunday's season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ward was already questionable with a groin injury suffered in Monday's loss at Pittsburgh. The fourth-year cornerback had three interceptions this season, including a 99-yard return for a touchdown that set the tone in the Browns' 41-16 win over the Bengals on Nov. 7.

The Browns (7-9) will finish a disappointing season without Ward and linebacker Malcolm Smith, who was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Greedy Williams would be Ward's likely replacement in the starting lineup, but he is dealing with a shoulder injury and was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

The Browns did activate running back D'Ernest Johnson off the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the timing is good since Nick Chubb (ribs/chest) and Kareem Hunt (ankle) are dealing with injuries and might sit out.