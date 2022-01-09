DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions didn't hold anything back in their last game of the season Sunday, and a couple of trick plays resulted in long touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers.

Down 7-0 late in the first quarter, quarterback Jared Goff handed the ball off to rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who tossed it to wide receiver Tom Kennedy on a reverse, and Kennedy found receiver Kalif Raymond wide open for a 75-yard touchdown.

Detroit used another trick play in the third quarter that resulted in a 36-yard touchdown from Goff to tight end Brock Wright. This time, Goff took the snap and handed it off to Jamaal Williams, who handed it to St. Brown, who then tossed it back to Goff, who made the touchdown pass.

Kennedy's touchdown pass was the first pass of his career, and it was the Lions' longest offensive play since Week 13 of 2019, when David Blough threw a 75-yard TD to Kenny Golladay, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Kennedy became the third wide receiver in franchise history to throw a touchdown pass, and it was also the longest completion for a wide receiver in team history.

St. Brown later caught a TD pass to give the Lions a 14-7 lead, but the Packers answered as Allen Lazard caught a 29-yard TD pass from Aaron Rodgers. It was Lazard's first game with two TD receptions. Mason Crosby missed the extra point and the Packers trailed 14-13.