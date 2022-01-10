Rex Ryan credits the Cowboys for playing well vs. the Eagles' backups, but emphasizes the importance of performing in the postseason. (1:02)

Will the Cowboys' big win translate to success in the playoffs? (1:02)

The six matchups for the wild-card round of the 2021 NFL playoffs are set, and the Green Bay Packers (NFC) and Tennessee Titans (AFC) are the teams that get byes. Among the interesting matchups for the first round: Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys reigning a classic rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers and the New England Patriots facing their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills for the third time this season.

Wild-card weekend will feature games on Saturday, Jan. 15; Sunday, Jan. 16; and -- for the first time -- Monday, Jan. 17. The game on Monday (Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams) will air on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+. The divisional round will take place over Jan. 22-23 and include four games that will determine who moves on to the conference championships on Jan. 30.

Here is what we know about the AFC and NFC brackets, including seeding, TV times and the schedule of games from wild-card weekend up through Super Bowl LVI, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13, from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Wild-card weekend: Jan. 15, 16 and 17

NFC

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Bye: (1) Green Bay Packers

AFC

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Bye: (1) Tennessee Titans

Divisional round: Jan. 22 and 23

There will be four divisional-round games, two on Saturday, Jan. 22, and two on Sunday, Jan. 23. Game times to come at a later date. What we know so far:

In the NFC, the 1-seed Packers will host the team with the lowest seed.

In the AFC, the 1-seed Titans will host the team with the lowest seed.

Conference championships: Jan. 30

The NFC and AFC championships will be played at the homes of the highest remaining seeds for each conference.

The NFC Championship Game will be on Fox on Sunday, Jan. 30, with the time of the game to come at a later date.

The AFC Championship Game will be on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 30, with the time of the game to come at a later date.

Super Bowl LVI: Feb. 13

Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 13. The game will air on NBC. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform during the halftime show.