Ryan Tannehill throws for 287 yards and four touchdowns as the Titans beat the Texans to clinch the AFC's top seed. (1:32)

HOUSTON -- The Tennessee Titans had one goal entering the season finale: to defeat the Houston Texans. In doing so, by way of Tennessee's 28-25 win over the Texans on Sunday, the Titans secured the top seed in the AFC.

Ryan Tannehill's three touchdown passes in the first half got the Titans off to a 21-0 lead. It was the fourth time Tannehill had three first-half touchdown passes in his career. Three of those occurrences have come against the Texans.

Fittingly, the Titans had to dig deep to pull off the win. The Texans reeled off 18 unanswered points to close the gap to 21-18 in the fourth quarter.

The Titans stopped the bleeding thanks to an eight-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a three-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to Julio Jones for his first touchdown of the season and first score as a Titan. Houston answered back on Davis Mills' 26-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola to make the score 28-25.

Tennessee salted the game away on its final drive to bring the game to an end.

Tannehill finished with four touchdown passes on the day. It was the first time Tannehill had three or more touchdown passes in a game since Oct. 31 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Titans are back-to-back AFC South champions and now have a much-needed bye after clinching the top seed. Coach Mike Vrabel has now led the Titans to the playoffs in three of his four years.

Tennessee's first playoff appearance was after the 2019 season when they made a run to the AFC Championship Game and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans returned to the playoffs last season and lost to the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium in the divisional round.

The road to the Super Bowl now goes through Nashville. The Titans expect to have star running back Derrick Henry back in the lineup for the playoffs. Having Henry make his return from a fractured foot on the natural grass at Nissan Stadium is a win for the Titans because the surface is more forgiving.

The Titans designated Henry to return to practice from injured reserve, opening a 21-day window for them to add him to the active roster. Despite Henry taking part in practice for three consecutive days, Tennessee declined to activate Henry for the season finale.

Before his injury, Henry was leading the NFL with 219 carries, 937 yards, and 10 touchdowns through eight games. Entering Week 18, Henry had the sixth-most rushing yards in the NFL.