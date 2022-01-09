GLENDALE, Ariz. - It took the Arizona Cardinals all of 12 seconds and two plays to take a lead over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Chandler Jones came off the left edge untouched and used his left arm to strip Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen picked up the fumble and ran it in for a 16-yard touchdown to give Arizona a 7-0 lead with 14:48 left in the first quarter.

The sack gave Jones 10.5 for the season.