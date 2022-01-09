Taysom Hill lands awkwardly on a short run and heads to the locker room after receiving attention from the medical staff. (0:25)

ATLANTA -- The New Orleans Saints added more injury and insult to their tumultuous 2021 season Sunday.

First they lost quarterback Taysom Hill to a foot injury in the second quarter. Then they had to watch their playoff hopes disappear in gut-wrenching fashion from the postgame locker room.

The Saints (9-8) stayed in contention with a 30-20 victory at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. But they were eliminated a few minutes later when the San Francisco 49ers came from behind to beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 in overtime.

This is the first time the Saints have missed the playoffs since 2016.