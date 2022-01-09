ATLANTA -- The New Orleans Saints added more injury and insult to their tumultuous 2021 season Sunday.
First they lost quarterback Taysom Hill to a foot injury in the second quarter. Then they had to watch their playoff hopes disappear in gut-wrenching fashion from the postgame locker room.
The Saints (9-8) stayed in contention with a 30-20 victory at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. But they were eliminated a few minutes later when the San Francisco 49ers came from behind to beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 in overtime.
This is the first time the Saints have missed the playoffs since 2016.
Hill left the field with a left foot injury after a 1-yard run in the second quarter and did not return. The extent of his injury was not immediately known.
Saints coach Sean Payton told Fox at halftime that Hill suffered a Lisfranc injury -- but at the time Payton said that Hill had not yet been ruled out for the remainder of the game, pending further tests.
Replacement QB Trevor Siemian and New Orleans' dominant defense picked up the slack, however, going on a 17-0 run over the final minutes of the first half. Siemian finished 9-of-15 passing for 71 yards and two touchdowns. The Saints' defense forced a total of three turnovers.
The Saints won four of their last five games to stay in contention -- and nearly became the seventh team in the Super Bowl era to make the playoffs while using four different starting quarterbacks in a season (Jameis Winston, Siemian, Hill, Ian Book), according to ESPN Stats & Information research.
And, of course, the Saints played this season without Drew Brees, who retired in March. They also lost superstar receiver Michael Thomas to a season-long ankle injury, among many other ailments.
The Saints had also set an NFL record by using 58 different starters on offense and defense through Week 17, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.
Hill went 4-1 as New Orleans' starting QB, getting a big assist from the defense. However, he missed time with a concussion, a partially torn plantar fascia in his right foot and a mallet finger on the tip of his right middle throwing finger.
Hill also had an entire season wiped out by a Lisfranc injury in his right foot during an injury-plagued college career at BYU.
Siemian went 0-4 as New Orleans' starting QB when injuries were at their worst throughout the roster in the middle of the season. However, he helped lead New Orleans to two wins in relief. He replaced Winston during the second quarter of a Week 8 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Winston tore an ACL.