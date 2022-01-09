INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has done a bit of everything this year. But the one thing he hadn't done he did on Sunday afternoon at the time his team needed it the most.

With the Niners trailing the Los Angeles Rams 17-10 in the third quarter, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan dialed up 10 straight runs to get to the Rams' 24. With the Rams' defense creeping toward the line of scrimmage, Shanahan saw his opportunity to let Samuel provide a touchdown in a new way: through the air.

Samuel took a first-and-10 handoff from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and ran to his right before spotting wide-open receiver Jauan Jennings in the end zone. Samuel floated the pass as he took a hit, and Jennings had a brief bobble before hauling it in to tie it at 17.

It was Samuel's first career completion and touchdown pass after he rushed for his eighth score of the season earlier in the quarter. Samuel is the first receiver to have a passing and rushing touchdown in the same game since David Patten did it for the New England Patriots in 2001.