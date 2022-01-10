GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Seattle Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs was carted off the field at State Farm Stadium Sunday with an apparent injury to his right lower-leg or foot.

Diggs, who's in the final year of his contract, was in tears as he left the field. Cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Sidney Jones, among others, were visibly upset once Diggs went down with around 10 minutes left in Seattle's 38-30 win in the season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Diggs, 28, has arguably been the Seahawks' MVP this season with a team-high five interceptions. He was named the NFC's starting free safety last month in his second straight Pro Bowl selection.

Diggs wanted a new contract from the Seahawks this past offseason but did not get one. Instead, the team tweaked the final year of his current deal as a compromise. Diggs was briefly out of practice during training camp while finalizing an insurance policy, which he sought as financial protection in the absence of a new deal.

He had three tackles, including a tackle for loss, before his injury Sunday.

The scene on Sunday was somewhat reminiscent of what happened in 2018 with Earl Thomas, Diggs' predecessor at free safety. Thomas, who had sought a new deal from the Seahawks that offseason and didn't get one, broke his leg at State Farm Stadium in Week 4.