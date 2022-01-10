Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam is entering the NFL draft, he announced Monday.

Elam started 26 games for the Gators, including all 12 games in 2020, when he earned first-team All-SEC honors. ESPN's Mel Kiper lists Elam as the No. 5 draft-eligible cornerback for 2022.

"I will forever be a Gator," Elam said on a video posted to social media. "I will forever be grateful for all the fans and all the real people who stuck with us through the ups and downs. Being able to come back to The Swamp is something I'll cherish for the rest of my life. Being a Gator is something I'll cherish for the rest of my life."

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound Elam finished his Florida career with 79 tackles, six interceptions and 26 passes defended. He earned SEC all-freshman team honors in 2019, when he recorded three interceptions.