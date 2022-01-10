Over the weekend, a game-used Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey from late in the 2020 season sold for $480,000 (including buyer's premium) with Goldin Auctions.

It's the most ever paid for a game-used NFL jersey.

An inscription on the jersey's back is notable. Beneath the game's date (GAME USED 1-3-21) and his stat line (26/41 399 YDS 4 TDS") on the "2" in his uniform number, Brady inscribed "G.O.A.T."

A game-used Tom Brady jersey from late in the 2020 season sold for $480,000 (including buyer’s premium) with Goldin Auctions. It’s the most ever paid for a game-used NFL jersey. Goldin Auctions

Perhaps it was a sign that if Brady ever hated being called the GOAT, he might have since eased up.

The game occurred during the final week of the 2020 regular season, a 44-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

On the adjacent "1," Brady signed his name next to a casual reminder as to what happened a few weeks later: "SB LV MVP."

Brady has won Super Bowl MVP five times but hasn't won a league MVP award since 2017. Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said Monday that it would be "a travesty" if Brady didn't win the award this season.

Brady, led the league in passing attempts, completions, yards and TDs this season.