TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed veteran cornerback Richard Sherman on injured reserve with an Achilles injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Because it's his second stint on IR, Sherman will not return this season, per league rules. He will, however, remain with the team throughout the postseason, continuing to assist the defensive backs who have largely benefited from his presence since joining the team in Week 4, with several of them affectionately calling him "Coach Sherm."

"Didn't go how I wanted it to but I'm grateful for the opportunity to strap it up again!" Sherman posted on Twitter. "Look forward to continuing this journey with my teammates and coaching my butt off. Thank you for all the support this season. The body gave all it had and I'm grateful."

Due to an inordinate number of injuries to the Bucs' cornerbacks, the five-time Pro Bowler was thrust into action immediately after signing with the team in late September, playing all but one snap in a 19-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Oct. 3, including a fumble recovery in the third quarter.

Sherman played three games in 12 days after being out of football for 288 days, suffering a hamstring injury in Week 6 on the seventh play of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, which kept him out for six weeks. He attempted to return in Week 10 at Washington, but suffered a calf injury during warmups and did not play.

He returned in Week 14, helping the Bucs in sub-packages, and he lined up as safety due to injuries and the Bucs being without the suspended Mike Edwards. He notched an interception off Josh Allen in the second quarter of the Bucs' 33-27 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Sherman last saw action in Week 16 at the Carolina Panthers, playing only three snaps after suffering an Achilles injury while covering tight end Tommy Tremble on a crossing route. He finished his season with 11 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Also Tuesday, the Bucs activated outside linebacker Shaq Barrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list, paving the way for his return this week from a sprained ACL and MCL suffered in Week 15. They also activated practice squad kicker Jose Borregales from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed wide receiver John Hurst to the practice squad.