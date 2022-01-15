Ranking Kyler Murray's scramble, Jonathan Taylor's top speed and other amazing NFL highlights

Field Yates, Matthew Berry and Stephania Bell break down why Ja'Marr Chase's huge Week 17 performance is the best fantasy game of the season. (1:30)

Ja'Marr Chase's Week 17 game wins fantasy performance of the year (1:30)

Statistics in an NFL box score sometimes don't reflect the incredible nature of a play. A 10-yard touchdown pass might not sound like much, but when the quarterback had to scramble 30 yards before making the pass, there's another level of appreciation.

That's where Next Gen Stats comes in, going inside the numbers to provide a true look at the level of difficulty -- or excellence -- on certain plays.

Here is a collection of Next Gen highlights from the 2021 regular season, from the fastest speeds clocked during a touchdown to the tightest windows for a touchdown pass, and more.

Fastest speed clocked during a TD: Running back

1. 22.13 mph: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, during 67-yard TD on Dec. 18 vs. the New England Patriots

2. 22.05 mph: Taylor during 78-yard TD on Nov. 4 vs. the New York Jets

3. 21.80 mph: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans, during a 76-yard TD on Oct. 18 vs. the Buffalo Bills

Fastest speed clocked during a TD: Wide receiver

Marquez Valdes-Scantling takes it 75 yards and WE ARE TIED



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/diAm6YgNG4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 21, 2021

1. 22.09 mph: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers, during a 75-yard TD on Nov. 21 vs. the Minnesota Vikings

2. 21.74 mph: Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, during a 72-yard TD on Jan. 2 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

3. 21.62 mph: Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville Jaguars, during a 66-yard TD on Nov. 14 vs. the Colts

Fastest speed clocked during a TD run: Quarterback

Taysom Hill ices it with a 44-yard TD run! #Saints



📺: #NOvsNYJ on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/CZPXnrq9cy — NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021

1. 20.0 mph: Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints, during a 44-yard run on Dec. 12 vs. the Jets

2. 19.92 mph: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles, during a 3-yard run on Nov. 21 vs. the Saints

3. 19.51 mph: Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team, during a 4-yard run on Sept. 26 vs. the Bills

Fastest speed clocked during a TD catch: Tight end

1. 20.54 mph: Brock Wright, Detroit Lions, during a 36-yard TD on Jan. 9 vs. the Packers

2. 19.7 mph: David Njoku, Cleveland Browns, during a 71-yard TD on Oct. 10 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers

3. 18.86 mph: Tommy Tremble, Carolina Panthers, during a 7-yard TD on Sept. 23 vs. the Houston Texans

Fastest speed clocked during a scoring play: Defensive lineman

1. 18.41 mph: Rasheem Green, Seattle Seahawks, during a blocked PAT return, resulting in a 2-point conversion on Nov. 29 vs. Washington

2. 17.51 mph: DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys, during a 40-yard interception return on Dec. 26 vs. Washington

3. 17.26 mph: Carlos Watkins, Cowboys, during a 29-yard interception return on Dec. 2 vs. the Saints

Fastest speed clocked during a TD: Linebacker

This one's for you baby boy 💙🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jItU05RxaR — Mykal Walker (@MykalWalker3) December 13, 2021

1. 21.05 mph: Mykal Walker, Atlanta Falcons, during a 66-yard interception return on Dec. 12 vs. the Panthers

2. 19.47 mph: Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers, during a 39-yard interception return on Sept. 12 vs. the Lions

3. 19.27 mph: Alex Singleton, Eagles during a 29-yard interception return on Dec. 26 vs. the New York Giants

Fastest speed clocked during a TD: Offensive lineman

1. 12.4 mph: Conor McDermott, Jets, during a 1-yard reception on Dec. 26 vs. the Jaguars

2. 10.86 mph: Taylor Decker, Lions, during a 6-yard reception on Jan. 2 vs. the Seahawks

3. 10.76 mph: Danny Pinter, Colts, during a 2-yard reception on Nov. 4 vs. the Jets

Fastest speed clocked during a TD: Defensive back

Pat Surtain II goes 70 yards for his first career pick-6! #BroncosCountry @PatSurtainll



📺: #LACvsDEN on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/1SYAoJuQYS — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021

1. 22.07 mph: Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos, during a 70-yard interception return on Nov. 28 vs. the Chargers

2. 21.68 mph: Tavierre Thomas, Texans, during a 48-yard interception return on Dec. 26 vs. the Chargers

3. 21.52 mph: Anthony Brown, Cowboys, during a 45-yard interception return on Oct. 10 vs. the Giants

Fastest speed clocked overall by a ball carrier on any play

1. 22.13 mph: Taylor, Colts, during 67-yard TD on Dec. 18 vs. the Patriots

2. 22.09 mph: Valdes-Scantling, Packers, during a 75-yard TD on Nov. 21 vs. the Vikings

3. 22.07 mph: Surtain, Broncos, during a 70-yard interception return on Nov. 28 vs. the Chargers

Most air distance (point of release to point of catch) on a completed pass

Baker Mayfield's Hail Mary 57-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones traveled 66.4 yards in the air, the longest completed pass in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016) by 2.0 yards.



🔸 Completion Probability: 15.4%#AZvsCLE | #Browns pic.twitter.com/7iBWUg60V8 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 17, 2021

1. 66.4 air distance: Baker Mayfield, Browns, on a 57-yard TD pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones on Oct. 17 vs. the Arizona Cardinals

2. 63.8 air distance: Justin Herbert, Chargers, on a 59-yard TD pass to Jalen Guyton on Dec. 12 vs. the Giants

3. 62.0 air distance: Russell Wilson, Seahawks, on a 55-yard TD pass to Tyler Lockett on Dec. 12 vs. the Texans

Most yards scrambled before a TD pass

1. 34.0 scramble yards: Hurts, Eagles, on a 15-yard TD pass to Greg Ward on Sept. 27 vs. the Cowboys

2. 29.9 scramble yards: Zach Wilson, Jets, on a 53-yard TD pass to Corey Davis on Oct. 3 vs. the Titans

3. 29.4 scramble yards: Kyler Murray, Cardinals, on a 77-yard TD pass to Rondale Moore on Sept. 26 vs. the Jaguars

Tightest window for a TD pass

Patrick Mahomes & Darrel Williams (38-yard TD)

Completion Probability: 25.8%



🔹 Speed at Throw: 12.70 MPH

🔹 Air Distance: 43.1 yards

🔹 Target Separation: 0.3 yards*



*Mahomes' least amount of target separation on a completion in his career#StatThat | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/oUC72ncOr6 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 15, 2021

1. 0.29 yards: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, on a 38-yard pass to Darrel Williams on Nov. 14 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders

2. 0.30 yards: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on a 2-yard pass to Mike Evans on Oct. 24 vs. the Chicago Bears

3. 0.32 yards: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, on a 21-yard pass to Ross Dwelley on Oct. 3 vs. the Seahawks

Quickest to record a sack

"Shaq Thompson playing like early 2000s Ray Lewis out here."

- @greggrosenthal somewhere pic.twitter.com/Mf4lIu8Afp — Panthers 24/7 (@Panthers24_7) November 14, 2021

1. 1.87 seconds: Shaq Thompson, Panthers while sacking the Cardinals' Colt McCoy on Nov. 14

2. 1.90 seconds: Jordyn Brooks, Seahawks, while sacking Garoppolo on Oct. 3

3. 2.00 seconds: Brandon Jones, Miami Dolphins, while sacking the Jets' Joe Flacco on Nov. 21

Lowest completion probability on a completed pass

Herbert threw up a prayer to Jared Cook 👀 #BoltUp



📺: #LACvsDEN on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/TFOfONQLEQ — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021

1. 8%: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, on a 26-yard pass to Amari Cooper on Jan. 8 vs. the Eagles

2. 8.2%: Herbert , Chargers, on a 16-yard pass to Jared Cook on Nov. 28 vs. the Broncos

3. 9.1%: Sam Darnold, Panthers on a 27-yard pass to DJ Moore on Sept. 12 vs. the Jets

Most yards gained over expectation on a rush

28 goes 78 💨



📺 FOX/NFLN/Prime pic.twitter.com/tVsxEbelQc — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 5, 2021

1. +75: Taylor, Colts, on a 78-yard run on Nov. 4 vs. the Jets (expected yards: 3)

2. +73: Taylor, Colts, on an 82-yard run on Oct. 17 vs. the Texans (expected yards: 10)

3. +72: Justin Jackson, Chargers, on a 74-yard run on Sept. 19 vs. the Cowboys (expected yards: 3)

Most yards after catch above expectation

Deebo takes it 83 yards to the 2-yard line 🙌



pic.twitter.com/ydVW0wjMGq — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 31, 2021

1. +78: Deebo Samuel, 49ers, on an 83-yard reception on Oct. 31 vs. the Bears (expected YAC: 9 yds, actual YAC: 87)

2. +73: Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals, on an 82-yard reception on Oct. 24 vs. the Ravens (expected YAC: 3, actual YAC: 76)

3. +62: Deonte Harris, Saints, on a 70-yard reception on Dec. 2 vs. the Cowboys (expected YAC: 3, actual YAC: 65)