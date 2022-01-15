Domonique Foxworth says Brian Flores would be an obvious upgrade in coaching and a cultural fit for the Houston Texans. (2:01)

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have interviewed Brian Flores for their head coach opening, the team announced Friday night.

The interview took place a day after the Texans fired David Culley for what general manager Nick Caserio called "philosophical differences." Flores was fired by the Miami Dolphins on Monday after he went 24-25 in three seasons.

Earlier Friday, Caserio said his decision to fire Culley had nothing to do with who would be available to replace him.

"Those are independent entities," Caserio said. "I don't think you make said decision based on all of a sudden something that has changed or something is different. I think you have to first start with your situation, evaluate it, make an honest assessment, make the decision and then if that so happens to be in conjunction with other things that happen in the league, that's out of our control, out of my control."

Caserio said he doesn't have a specific timeline to hire the franchise's next head coach. Asked what he was looking for in a head coach, he said he was looking for "a lot of the qualities that David [Culley] possessed."

"I think we're going to be very deliberate ... with this process," Caserio said. "I think we're going to go be very thorough and just try to make the best decision for this organization, whatever that entails."