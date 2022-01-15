Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis plans to enter the 2022 NFL draft, he announced Saturday on social media.

"Growing up in Mobile, I always dreamed of playing for Alabama, with my friends and family in the stands screaming Roll Tide!" Armour-Davis posted to Twitter. "Thank you to Coach Saban for imparting your leadership, guidance, and knowledge of the game. To my teammates, my brothers, thank you for going to battle with me every game day. And a special thank you to the Crimson Tide fans for all your support on the field. I will forever cherish the moments we have shared with one another.

"My time here has most definitely prepared me for my next step as I proudly announce my intention to declare for the 2022 NFL draft."

Armour-Davis, a redshirt junior, started in 11 games this past season and tied for the team lead with three interceptions. He was voted second-team All-SEC by the coaches but missed most of the Tide's final four games with a hip injury.