CINCINNATI -- Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby both heartily endorsed Rich Bisaccia retaining the head-coaching job permanently following Las Vegas' season-ending 26-19 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the opening round of the playoffs on Saturday night.

Bisaccia was promoted from special teams coordinator to interim head coach following Jon Gruden's resignation on Oct. 11.

"I think we can all think that he's the right guy," Carr said of Bisaccia. "He's proven that people listen to him. Our team listens to him. And I love him so much, I'm thankful for him. All those things will be decisions that I don't make, I don't get to make. I just play quarterback ... but with everything that went on, if you really look at what happened, all the pieces missing, everything that changed, yeah, he held it together."

Carr referenced the Raiders losing starting guards Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good to injury in the preseason and the opener, respectively. He talked about wide receiver Henry Ruggs III being cut following his involvement in a high-speed car crash that left a woman dead. Carr also cited Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller missing five games down the stretch; Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs being dinged up and unavailable at times; and losing versatile running back Kenyan Drake to a knee injury in Week 13.

"You go on and on and on and on, and that's just offense," said Carr, who had driven the Raiders to the Bengals' 9-yard line before being intercepted at the 2-yard line on fourth-and-goal with 12 seconds to play Saturday night. "The fact that that staff kept everything together and kept us competitive and kept us finding ways to win football games, I think that's what our organization is about, right? So, we'll see what happens. We know what we want to have happen. But, again, we're Raiders. We're going to play football, but we just hope it, obviously, we hope it's for somebody special."

Carr also said he would stay out of direct conversations when it came to his future with the team. He has one year remaining on the five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2017.

He said his agent and the Raiders have a good relationship.

"Lord knows there's been a lot of things to communicate about, right?" Carr said. "When the time comes, I never want a face-to-face. I'm going to play quarterback, but my message will be talked about.

"I'm not going to go to dinner and say, 'We have to do something.' I'm not that guy. I'll let my voice be heard, but in a different way."

Crosby, who was just named second-team All-Pro, called Bisaccia a "great leader" for the Raiders.

"If it was up to me, I think everyone in the world knows what my decision would be," said Crosby, who had a sack among his six tackles on Saturday. "I love Rich. You know, I'm biased, obviously, but he's -- he's a great coach ... he came in and got us to 10 wins. We came on the road, on a short week, and gave Cincinnati everything they could handle.

"One of the best people I know. One of the most honest dudes I know. And I'll go to bat for him any day of the week. I love that dude to death. He knows that. I appreciate everything he's brought to the table. I hope we keep doing it."

Raiders owner Mark Davis has remained silent on the team's head-coaching search, as well as on the futures of Carr and general manager Mike Mayock.

Bisaccia, meanwhile, laughed when asked if he thought about being elevated to the full-time job.

"I'm just thinking about those guys in that locker room that played the game with their heart and soul out there like that," he said, "and had a chance to win at the end."