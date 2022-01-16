Mike Tannenbaum and Domonique Foxworth seem to have differing opinions on whether or not Russell Wilson is a good fit with the New York Giants. (1:07)

Pete Carroll's job security as Seattle Seahawks head coach was not discussed during a routine end-of-season meeting Thursday with team chair Jody Allen and general manager John Schneider, a source told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

The meeting reviewed the Seahawks' 2021 season -- their first losing campaign since 2011 -- and looked ahead to 2022, according to the source, who told Mortensen that all systems are go with Carroll, Schneider and quarterback Russell Wilson moving forward.

Carroll is under contract through the 2025 season and Schneider through the 2027 draft after both signed extensions within the last year and a half. Both report to Allen, who has been the team's de facto owner since her brother Paul Allen died in 2018.

Carroll, 70, expressed his expectation at the end of the season that he would be back in 2022, answering "no" when asked whether there's any question in his mind about his future with the team. That was after the Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 to finish with a 7-10 record.

The Seahawks suffered their most losses this season since 2019, the year before Carroll and Schneider arrived. That had fueled public speculation about whether Carroll's job was safe. There was uncertainty within the organization as well, a source said.

After Seattle's win over the Cardinals, Carroll was asked what his conversations will be like with Allen in the coming days.

"Like we've always had," Carroll said. "Really pointed at figuring things out. She's very analytical and she wants to make sure that we're doing everything that we can possibly do to get everything right. She's a terrifically completive person in that regard and she doesn't want any stone unturned. Exactly the way I look at it. I just feel so connected to that thought that that's what we do, but to have your owner talk that same way, that's a competitive perspective.

"It goes back to the old line we used to have: We're in a relentless pursuit of finding a competitive edge in everything we're doing. ... That's what she represents. So we'll try to do a great job of exchanging the information and setting the course for making sure that we give ourselves the best chance to be champions."

Carroll shut down the line of questioning on Allen when asked how she views how the team's season has gone.

"I don't know," he said. "That's it. I'm not talking any more about it. She can speak for herself. She's been with us the whole time. She's been awesome. I'm not going to give you any inside scoop, OK? So don't ask."

Allen has not given any media interviews while remaining largely out of public view since she assumed her role.

The Seahawks' season was marred by a finger injury that sidelined Wilson for three games and seemed to impact his accuracy upon his return. Wilson expressed his desire to remain with the Seahawks but has stopped short of declaring that he will, even though his no-trade clause could ensure that he does. Wilson is under contract for two more seasons.