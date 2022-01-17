KANSAS CITY, Mo. --The Kansas City Chiefs took a 21-7 lead at halftime on Patrick Mahomes' third touchdown pass of the second quarter in the AFC wild-card game at Arrowhead Stadium.

He threw a 48-yard pass to Travis Kelce with 13 seconds remaining on 3rd-and-20. Kelce made the catch at the Pittsburgh 20 and made his way untouched into the end zone.

The Chiefs added another touchdown to start the second half as Mahomes hit guard Nick Allegretti for a 1-yard pass.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense opened the scoring before the Chiefs scored three straight TDs.

On a first-and-10 from the Kansas City 31-yard line with 10 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in the second quarter, the Chiefs snapped the ball to wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who fumbled the hand-off to running back Darrel Williams.

Williams recovered the ball just before Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward knocked the ball free again. Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt scooped up the ball and ran 26 yards for the touchdown.

It gave the underdog Steelers an early 7-0 lead.