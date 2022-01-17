The Los Angeles Rams have activated defensive backs Eric Weddle and Blake Countess from their practice squad for Monday night's wild-card playoff game against the visiting Arizona Cardinals, the team announced.

The Rams signed Weddle and Countess last week after both of their starting safeties went down in the regular-season finale. Jordan Fuller suffered a season-ending ankle injury and Taylor Rapp suffered a concussion and was unable to clear protocol in time for the game at SoFi Stadium.

Weddle, 37, who came out of a two-year retirement, told reporters last week that he expected to play against Arizona. Coach Sean McVay confirmed that he would contribute in a to-be-determined role. The Rams also have Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess at safety.

Monday marks 750 days since Weddle's last game, which was the Rams' 2019 finale.

"He's done a great job," McVay said of Weddle, a six-time Pro Bowler. "He's brought a great energy. He's a great communicator. He's a great leader. He'll be ready to go. What exactly that role looks like, we're still working through. Got a lot of confidence in Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess as well."

McVay said there's "a lot of ranges" to how much Weddle might play against Arizona before reiterating his confidence in Scott and Burgess.

"But I do know as a competitor when he's out there, if he's going and he gets into the flow, he's gonna want to go," McVay said. "If he's feeling good and there's no risk and we're in a good flow, we'll kind of just take it a snap at a time. I think it's hard for me to realistically put a parameter around it because this is something that's never been done before. It could be 10; it could be 30. I think in a lot of instances too, it depends on what kind of personnel groupings we're presenting to the Cardinals' offense as well."

Fuller, a captain, was the Rams' defensive signal-caller. McVay said it's likely that linebacker Troy Reeder will take over those duties.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who had his toe landed on against the 49ers, was listed as a full participant in all three practices this week. The Rams listed backup running back Buddy Howell (hamstring) as doubtful. Receiver Van Jefferson (shoulder) is listed as questionable, but McVay said he expects him to play and that everyone else on the roster should be available.