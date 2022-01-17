With the Cardinals and Rams set to face off on wild-card weekend, take a look at the top moments from both NFC West powerhouses' seasons. (1:20)

Arizona Cardinals five-time Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt, who underwent shoulder surgery earlier this season, was officially activated off injured reserve and is expected to play in Monday night's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Watt returned to practice last Thursday for the first time since his October injury.

Watt said he dislocated his shoulder "out the back" and injured his rotator cuff, labrum, capsule and infraspinatus, in addition to dislocating his biceps tendon.

After having surgery to repair the shoulder on Nov. 3, Watt was given a four-to-six-month window for a return.

Watt, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, is in his first season with the Cardinals after 10 seasons with the Houston Texans. He has one sack this season and 102 in his career.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.