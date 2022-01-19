Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he is on track to getting "back to my true self" after undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.

Dr. Orr Limpisvasti, the orthopedic surgeon for the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, performed the surgery on Mayfield's left shoulder in California.

"Surgery went great. Was a complete success," Mayfield said in a video posted to social media. "Now it's on to the road to recovery. It's one of those steps to get back to my true self. ... This is not the end of my story."

Thanks to Dr. Limpisvasti and his team for performing a successful surgery. This is only going to be a minor bump in the road.. excited to get healthy and back to my normal self. Thank y'all and God Bless. pic.twitter.com/cRVdkB6t9d — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 19, 2022

The Browns said the likely time period for Mayfield's recovery is four to six months. He will start physical therapy on his shoulder next week and is expected to be cleared by training camp, if not sooner, a source told ESPN.

Mayfield, who suffered the shoulder injury in Week 2 and played through it for the rest of the season, will begin light throwing in April and should be able to participate in the off-season program on a limited basis, the team said.

After the Browns' Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mayfield admitted that he was "pretty damn beat up."

With Cleveland already eliminated from playoff contention, Mayfield sat out the team's season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 9.

Even though Mayfield finished 27th in the league in QBR (35.3) this season, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry declared last week that the Browns "fully expect" the 2018 No. 1 draft pick to be their starting quarterback in 2022 and "bounce back" from his injury-plagued season.

Mayfield will be entering the final year of his rookie contract, which will pay him close to $19 million in 2022 after the Browns exercised his fifth-year option last offseason.