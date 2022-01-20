OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested Wednesday night by the Overland Park police and charged with misdemeanor criminal property damage of less than $1,000.

Gay remained Thursday morning in the detention center in Johnson County, Kansas. He was scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office in Johnson County said.

The Chiefs said they were aware of Gay's arrest.

Gay, the Chiefs' second-round draft pick in 2020, started 11 games this season plus the Chiefs' wild card round playoff win last weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has two interceptions and 0.5 sacks.

Kansas City hosts the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional playoff on Sunday.