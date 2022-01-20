Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has cleared the concussion protocol and will play in Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the Tennessee Titans, coach Zac Taylor announced Thursday.
Hendrickson, who led the Bengals with 14 sacks this season, suffered the concussion in the Bengals' 26-19 wild-card game victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last Saturday.
Hendrickson had a strip sack of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr before leaving that game.
His 14 sacks in the regular season were a career high. He had 13.5 sacks in 2020 for the New Orleans Saints, helping him to earn a four-year, $60 million contract in free agency with the Bengals last March.