FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is scheduled to have surgery on his left knee on Friday, sources told ESPN.

Gregory did not miss a game in 2021 because of the knee issue, but it was something that bothered him for a good portion of the season. He missed one game because of COVID-19 and four because of a calf strain that landed him on injured reserve.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March but should be cleared in time for the offseason program.

For the first time since his rookie season (2015), Gregory did not have to deal with any NFL suspensions. He finished second on the defense with six sacks and third with 30 pressures. He also had 16 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception.

The Cowboys would like to re-sign Gregory, especially after sticking by him over the years as he dealt with off-field troubles, which included struggles with substance abuse and his mental health. He is among 21 players set to become unrestricted free agents from the Cowboys.

Earlier this week, rookie defensive end Chauncey Golston and rookie practice squad wide receiver Brandon Smith had ankle surgeries.