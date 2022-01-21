The Carolina Panthers plan to hire Ben McAdoo as the team's offensive coordinator, a league source told ESPN's David Newton on Friday.

McAdoo would replace Joe Brady, who was fired as the team's offensive coordinator with five games left in the season. Senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon took over the coordinator duties for the rest of the season.

McAdoo is expected to join Carolina after a stint as a consultant for the Dallas Cowboys. He was the head coach of the New York Giants for two years (2016-17) after spending the two previous seasons as their offensive coordinator under Tom Coughlin, who is one of Panthers coach Matt Rhule's mentors. McAdoo was also the Green Bay Packers' offensive coordinator in 2012 and 2013.